Muscat: Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, chaired a meeting with specialists at Oman Vision 2040 Office on Sunday. The meeting briefed the officials at the Ministry of Education on the Vision Plan Development and discussed education as one of the most important strategic aims for Oman Vision 2040. The meeting covered the ministry’s plan to improve performance of students and provide students with the necessary skills.

