Edu workshop highlights sustainable development

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Higher Education organised a workshop on ‘Higher Education and Sustainable Development Goals 2030’ under the patronage of Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, in the presence of Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education.

The workshop highlighted the objectives of sustainable development 2030 to examine mechanisms to develop the contribution of higher education institutions as part of the education system and knowledge in promoting the goals of sustainable development

in general and the fourth goal in particular.

Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Sarmi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, delivered a speech at the opening of the workshop, pointing out that the goals of sustainable development 2030 are to continue the march of the Millennium Development Goals that ended in 2015 and achieve what has not been achieved within it, indicating that it aims to move forward to eradicate poverty, in all its forms, and moving the world towards a path of sustainability and resilience, with no one left behind.

Dr Hana Mohammed Amin, Adviser of Scientific Research at the Ministry of Higher Education, in her presentation reviewed the goals, details of education goal and the role of the United Nations. Sayyid Dr Adham bin Turki al Said, Assistant Professor at the College of Economics and Political Science at Sultan Qaboos University, gave a presentation on the role of higher education in achieving development goals.

Mohammed bin Salim al Yaqoubi, Secretary of the Omani National Committee for Education and Culture, gave a presentation on the role of the Omani National Committee for Education, Culture and Science in the goals of sustainable development.

Shorouq bint Saleh al Saltiyeh from the National Centre for Statistics and Information gave a presentation in which she reviewed the role of the National Centre for Statistics and Information in building indicators of sustainable development. — ONA

