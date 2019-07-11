Economic ties reviewed with Iran

MUSCAT: Tahir bin Salim al Amri, Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) met with Reza Rahmani, Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade of the Islamic Republic of Iran and his accompanying delegation at CBO headquarters on Thursday.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral economic relations between the Sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Iran and means of enhancing and developing those relations to serve interest of both countries. The meeting was attended by Deputies of CBO Executive President, a number of Bank officials and the guest’s accompanying delegation. — ONA

