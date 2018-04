MUSCAT: Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, will open at Grand Hayatt Muscat Hotel on April 11, Wednesday, Oman Economic and Free Zones Summit, an event co-organised by the Special Economic Zone Authority in Duqm (SEZAD) and Free Zone Watch (FZW).

The conference at which the Omani industrial estates and free zones will take part, will shed light on the economic diversification efforts made by the economic and free zones, as well as the role they play in attracting local and foreign investments.

The one-day Summit will cover a number of topics related to the role the Omani industrial estates and free zones play in promoting investment opportunities in the Sultanate, as well as the major projects in the pipeline.

The first session includes presentations by SEZAD, Salalah Free Zone, Sohar Port, Sohar Free Zone, Al Mazyounah Free Zone and other industrial estates.

The second session will discuss the role of ports and logistic service in activating business at the free zones.

While the third session will be dedicated to the role of the banking sector, the fourth session includes a panel discussion on the free digital zones. About 250 professionals from inside and outside the Sultanate are expected to take part in the event. — ONA

