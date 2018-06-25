Economic cooperation pact signed with Lithuania

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on Monday signed an agreement for developing economic cooperation and relations with the Republic of Lithuania. The agreement aims at establishing long term economic relations in both countries, encouraging economic cooperation, creating investment-friendly environment for both countries, facilitating sharing of information and establishing business relations, especially among SMEs in both countries and organising fairs and seminars in both countries.

The agreement included forming a joint committee between the two countries for enhancing and diversifying economic cooperation in industry, energy, transport, science, technology innovation, IT, building materials, environment, agriculture, tourism, education and health services fields.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania. — ONA

