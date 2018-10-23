Eat as much as you can at 1 Rial

The relationship between The Sultanate of Oman and India date back many centuries and with its trading relationships in came the people and along with them their food.

Locals and expats alike exists an everlasting love for South Indian cuisine that has been satiated by Vasanta Bhavan — a chain of restaurants in Oman for many decades.

Serving their first customer back in 1968, Vasanta Bhavan has since expanded and spread across the city and this year celebrates their golden jubilee — 50 years of outstanding service.

To share their achievement with their customers, without whom this would not have been possible, in all their branches across Muscat Vasanta Bhavan has introduced an unbelievable offer — Eat as much as you want for one Omani Rial.

The Offer includes a variety of South Indian dishes on menu that is available on weekdays only, and the customers can enjoy from crispy dosas to soft and fluffy idly. It is a novel concept under which the restaurant owners have made a strategy to boost their business by conceptualising on the “One Omani Rial offer” which would be a win win situation for customers as well as owners without compromising on quality and taste.

The main consumables in South Indian cuisine are rice, dhal, coffee, few spices, and ghee. These have been imported directly from the mills in India which are the best in quality and procured at wholesale rates. This allows the owners to control costs and maintain the Vasanta Bhavan standards and consistency.

These are brought to Muscat under strict supervision and have met all quality standards. Food stuffs pass all safety requirements at customs as well strict preparation standards inspected by Muscat Municipality

Another strategy is that all Vasanta Bhavan kitchens are manned with trained cooks and consistency over the dishes is maintained over its various outlets. Vasanta Bhavan strategy has been always to target volume business which makes it affordable for the customers and offers consistent tastes for its customers.

