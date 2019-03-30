Easy to do Kabsa rice

Ingredients

(SERVES 3 people)

1kg Basmati rice

50mlCorn oil

25g Garam masala whole

250g Sliced onion

25g Chopped garlic

Salt (pinch) to taste

1tsp Chili powder

1tsp Cinnamon powder

1tsp Turmeric powder

1 kilo Chicken

250 g Tomato peeled/ fresh cut tomatoes

1tsp Coriander

50 g Almond

METHOD

Heat the oil in a heavy bottom pot, sauté onions, garlic and garam masala until golden brown.

Add chili, coriander and turmeric powder and salt.

Add chicken and stir it with spices

Add tomatoes and cooked it for 5 minutes.

Add the basmati rice and water and boil for 15 minutes

Cover it with lid and boil for 15 minutes or until rice is cook.

Add grated almonds over top for garnish and serve.

Kabsa is a popular mixed rice dish in the Middle East particularly the Gulf Countries and even in Yemen and Somalia. The Arabic word “kbs” literally means press and alludes to the way that the food is cooked.

There are different methods and types of kabsa and over the years, it has been modified depending on the country that it comes from. Its savoury flavour comes from the balanced mixture of all the spices and ingredients included in the preparation but while the traditional preparation is still the best one, pre-mixed kabsa is now much preferred due to reduced time of preparation.

Other than almonds, the dish flavour can be augmented by adding other nuts and legumes such as pine nuts and peanuts.

Kabsa’s flavour profile is described to be tangy but what makes it unique and memorable is its fragrance and taste.

Some Omani households have learned to garnish their menus with other interesting ingredient.

With over 9 years of experience in the culinary industry at the Park Inn by Radisson Muscat Hotel, Omani national Majid al Balushi started his career as Commi 3 Chef in the hotel’s hot kitchen department.

He has won the hotel’s “Employee of the Year: Heart of the House” award in 2017 and later was promoted as Commis 1 Chef.

Since the hotel strictly follows all the provisions of the local food hygiene and safety regulations as these are essential in maintaining and enhancing business performance standards, Majid has attended culinary training such as HACCP and NHI. Majid holds a certificate of Basic Hygiene Food and Safety.

His certificates were handed over by Pushpendra Singh, trainer for United Registrar of Systems ME FZC.

Majid is part of the culinary team along with Park Inn by Radisson Muscat’s Executive Chef Ajay Dhoundiyal, preparing the hotel’s dining outlets; meetings and events food.