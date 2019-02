Muscat: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale in the Arabian Sea at 4:33 pm, was reported by the Earthquake Monitoring Committee (EMC) of the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU).

“There is no risk of a tsunami from the earthquake that occurred in the Arabian Sea with a force of 5.1 and a depth of 10 km at 4:33 pm,” said Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA).