Earthquake measuring 5 on Richter recorded in Arabian Sea
Muscat: An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday morning, as per the Earthquake Monitoring Committee (EMC) of the Sultan Qaboos University.
Previous recordings.
March 8: An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale in the Arabian Sea, at 12:39 am Oman time.
March 1; An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale in the Arabian Sea at 5:17 am Oman time.
February 20: An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale in the Arabian Sea, at 4:33 pm Oman time.