Local Main 

Earthquake measuring 5 on Richter recorded in Arabian Sea

Oman Observer , ,

Muscat: An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday morning, as per the Earthquake Monitoring Committee (EMC) of the Sultan Qaboos University.

Previous recordings.

March 8: An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale in the Arabian Sea, at 12:39 am Oman time.

March 1; An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale in the Arabian Sea at 5:17 am Oman time.

February 20: An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale in the Arabian Sea, at 4:33 pm Oman time.

You May Also Like

India offers scholarship for NRI children

Oman Observer Comments Off on India offers scholarship for NRI children

State Council endorses State Budget

Oman Observer Comments Off on State Council endorses State Budget

Don’t taint tourist spots

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Don’t taint tourist spots