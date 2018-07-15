Earthquake hits Gulf of Aden

Muscat, July 15 – An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on Richter scale was recorded in the Gulf of Aden, more than 1,200 km from Muscat. “It (earthquake) might not have been felt or noticed as it took place at 5.57 am on Sunday,” said Dr Issa el Hussain, Director of Earthquake Monitoring Centre at Sultan Qaboos University. The earthquake was located on a fault named Al Ula Furtaq. The fault crosses from Somalia to Oman-Yemen border. “Gulf of Aden is opening and widening as Arabia moves from Somalia and African Plates. “A sudden movement on the fault causes the earthquake in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea,” explained Dr El Hussain.

Lakhmi Kothaneth