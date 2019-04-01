Earth Hour power savings up 20 per cent this year

Earth Hour activities held across the Sultanate on March 30 contributed to a 20 per cent jump in electricity savings this year in comparison with savings garnered during 2018, according to Nama Group.

Consumption trends monitored by Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), member of Nama Group, revealed a saving of approximately 115,457.12 kilowatts between 8.30 and 9.30 pm on March 30, corresponding to the Earth Hour event. This represented a 3.6 per cent drop in consumption in comparison with the trend during the following hour.

For the sixth consecutive year, Nama Group (NG) also participated in the global environment initiative ‘Earth Hour 2019’, under the theme, “Change the Way We Live”. Various subsidiaries of the Group organised activities championing electricity conservation and efficient energy use.

Dhofar Power Co, Oman Electricity Transmission Co and Tanweer participated in a tree-planting event at Atin in Dhofar Governorate, highlighting the importance of trees as a counter to the problems of desertification and overgrazing impacted the local environment. Muscat Electricity Distribution Company took part in a beach cleaning activity, while Majan Electricity Company organised special activities for schoolchildren on the theme of Earth Hour.

In Wilayat Seeb, Nama Group organised the distribution of 100 seedlings, 500 LED lights, and 600 LED candles to mark the occasion. The Group also distributed 500 environment-friendly bags to visitors in local shopping malls.

Also as part of Earth Hour, Majlis Al Khonji — a popular platform for discussion on key national and economic themes — hosted Yaqoob al Kiyumi, CEO — Oman Power and Water Procurement Company, member of Nama Group. Al Kiyumi spoke about the Group’s renewable energy strategy and its energy conservation initiatives.

