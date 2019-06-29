Early detection to stem sickle cell disease

MUSCAT, JUNE 29 – The Oman Hereditary Blood Disorder Association (OHBDA) held an event last week to mark the World Sickle Cell Awareness Day. The event was held on Thursday under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, in the presence of Her Highness Sayyida Alia bint Thuwaini al Said. World Sickle Cell Awareness Day is marked on June 19 every year to recognise the disease and provide the patients and their families with health, social, educational and psychological support. Campaigns are also held on this day to create awareness about the importance of early medical examination to prevent hereditary blood diseases.

Speaking on the event, the OHBDA President Dr Thurayia al Hosni emphasised the association’s role in different parts of the country through conducting awareness activities and promoting individual and institutional awareness on family and community health.

She said that the OHBDA is spreading awareness through lectures, workshops, and organising exhibitions at educational institutions and public and private organisations.

“The current event paves the way for patients with sickle cell disease and their families joining number of physicians, specialists and technicians relevant to hereditary blood diseases,” Dr Thurayia said.

On this occasion, Consultant Hematologist at SQUH and OHBDA Vice-President Prof Salam al Kindi spoke on the overall situation of sickle cell disease in the Sultanate and the world.

He also spoke about the treatment methods in the country and aboard as well as patients’ needs from services.

Prof Al Kindi said that the community has a responsibility towards the disease and the patients.

He pointed out that sickle cell disease is an inherited genetic abnormality of hemoglobin. This abnormality makes small blood vessels sickle shaped, which can slow blood flow and oxygen to parts of the body.

Normally, red blood cells are flexible and round, moving easily through blood vessels. In sickle cell anemia, the red blood cells become rigid and sticky.

Red blood cells can live up to 120 days before the body needs to replace them, while sickle cells last only 10 to 20 days causing anemia because of red blood cells disorder.

Moreover, the event underlined the success stories of some people living with sickle cell anemia in the Sultanate as well around the world to elicit the impact of the support these individuals get by leading positive happy life.

Speakers also offered tips on how to overcome the pain

seizures of patients with sickle cell anemia.

A plenary session on pain management mechanisms was also held on the occasion.

The Oman Hereditary Blood Disorders Association is a non- profit voluntary non-governmental association based in Muscat Government. It was established by Ministerial Decision No 75/2009 on June 14, 2009.

The association obtained Sultan Qaboos Voluntary Work Award 2014 and Sultan Bin Khalifa International Thalassemia Award 2015, in addition to taking part in the gulf forums and exhibitions in the field of hereditary blood diseases.

Moreover, the OHBDA is annually celebrating World Days for Thalassemia and sickle-cell anemia, as well as Hereditary Blood Disorders World Week.

