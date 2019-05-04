E-System for industrial statistics soon

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced that it will launch the electronic system for industrial statistics in May in order to make all stages of the industrial survey in the ministry fully digital. Sami bin Salim al Sahib, Director General of Industry at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said that the ministry is always seeking to develop the services provided to investors internally and externally, where statistics and information of all kinds help to determine the type of investment and its feasibility and the possibility of marketing it internally and externally.

He explained that the electronic survey of industrial establishments will contribute to the speed and accuracy of access to information, in addition to saving time and effort, linking procedures and transactions with relevant government institutions, reduce load on industrial enterprises and make data-filling easier. He added that the annual industrial survey is conducted in various governorates of the Sultanate to identify the industrial establishments operating in the Sultanate, which has the industrial licence, with an investment cost of more than RO 5,000 and the workforce of more than 9 workers.

Related