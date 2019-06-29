E-education system to aid SQU students

MUSCAT, June 29 – The Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) board approved academic regulation system of e-education at the university aimed at the continued development of educational process and to keep pace with technological and methodological developments in line with the spirit of modern education. The e-education system also provides added value in the development of college education in accordance with the university’s strategic plan (2016-2040) and the strategic executive plan (2016-2040), as well as contributes to the interaction of students with their surrounding and gives them modern-day expertise. The board met under the chairmanship of Dr Rawya bint Saud al Bausaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education, and Chairperson of SQU Board, on Saturday.

The board approved PhD programme in IT systems. The new programme is aimed at preparing a generation of academics, researchers and leaders capable of dealing with modern-age knowledge and skills. It also approved Master’s programme in operations and supply chain at the College of Economics and Political Science (CEPS), within the framework of supporting economic diversification strategies by supplying logistic services and supply chain sectors with highly qualified graduates. The board ratified the capital and current budget proposals for the fiscal year 2020 for SQU and SQU Hospital. Besides, it approved sending some academics (professors) for doctorate studies during the academic year 2019-2020. The Student Advisory Council presented a visual display on a number of proposals during the meeting.