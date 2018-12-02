e-Academy operations in first quarter of 2019

MUSCAT: With the blessing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Diwan of Royal Court launched in 2013 the Institute of Capability Development (ICD) to serve as a scientific edifice that keeps pace with modern administrative development. It is aimed at playing a role in developing the capabilities of the executive leaders at the Diwan of Royal Court as per the best practices and promote knowledge to support the continues efforts of the Diwan of Royal Court which aims at integrating values.

Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, said that the operation of ICD is based on the sound vision of His Majesty the Sultan — the development and construction are continuous processes that require working in harmony and not to stop when a certain achievement is made. He said that the development of ICD’s operation is in line with the transformation towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution and preparing the skills required for the 21st century.

An e-platform will be created to establish what is called e-Academy. The first stage of the academy will include modern content for the leadership skills and the digital shift. The content of certain programmes will be Arabised. The minister affirmed His Majesty’s keenness to provide all sources of education and learning for Omanis who are required to utilise the available opportunities for them.

Dr Ali bin Qassim bin Jawad, Adviser of Studies and Researches at the Diwan of Royal Court and ICD Deputy Chairman, said that the e-Academy will start operations in the first quarter of next year. The first stage will include modern content for leadership skills and digital transformation. The content of the e-academy will include modern training modules which rely on double learning (class and e-teaching) for some modules. Coordination will be also maintained between ICD and some international academic organisations and some specialised institutions to grant certificates for those who successfully complete these modules. — ONA