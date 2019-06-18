Dust-rising wind to blow through 5 governorates

Muscat: Moderate northwesterly wind began today and is expected to be stronger on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

The weather forecaster at Oman Met office, Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) said the very nature of the northwesterly wind is dry, but there might be a dip of one to two degrees Celsius in temperature.

The northwesterly wind will be influencing Al Buraimi, Al Dhahira, Al Dhakhiliya, Dhofar and Al Wusta. And all of these regions could likely see a reduction in temperature.

With wind speed of 25 to 30 knots the northwesterly could result in rising of dust during which time visibility could be reduced.

Meanwhile, the monsoon clouds have begun to form over Dhofar.

“June 21st is when the monsoon is expected to begin in Dhofar. So the process has already begin,” said the weather forecaster.

Along with the coastal areas of Oman Sea, winds will be northeasterly light to moderate during the day and variable light at night. Along the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea winds will be southwesterly moderate to fresh. Over the rest of the Sultanate winds will be northwesterly light to moderate.

Sea state in Musandam coast is slight with 1.25 meters and is the same at Oman Sea, however, the Arabian Sea continues to be rough with 3.0 meters.