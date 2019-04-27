Durant makes history as Warriors oust Clippers

Los Angeles: Kevin Durant matched the most points scored in the first half of an NBA play-off game, leading the visiting Golden State Warriors to a series-clinching 129-110 win against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round matchup on Friday night.

Durant scored 38 of his play-off career-high 50 points in the first half, matching Charles Barkley, who scored 38 of his 56 points in the first half 25 years earlier to help the Phoenix Suns finish off a first-round sweep of the Warriors.

The Warriors advance to face the Houston Rockets, beginning on Sunday in Oakland. Houston flew to the Bay Area on Friday in advance of the possible Sunday matchup.

Draymond Green had 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, Stephen Curry scored 24 points and Andre Iguodala contributed 15 points off the bench for the Warriors, who won three road play-off games in the same series for first time in franchise history.

Golden State clamped down on Los Angeles reserves Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell, who came in leading the team in scoring during the series at 24.4 and 20 points, respectively. Williams scored eight points on 3-for-21 shooting, and Harrell was limited to 10 points.

Danilo Gallinari had 29 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 and Patrick Beverley finished with 11 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to lead Los Angeles.

The Warriors struggled early on, shooting 4-for-17 from the floor in the first five minutes while falling behind 18-8.

They made five straight baskets to pull within 23-21, however, and Curry hit Golden State’s first 3-pointer on its sixth try to take its first lead at 24-23 with 3:55 left in the first-quarter.

After scoring 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting in the opening quarter, Durant scored Golden State’s first 16 points of the second as the lead expanded to 51-42 with 5:30 left in the half.

Durant’s 29-foot 3-pointer with 34.3 seconds left gave Golden State its biggest lead at 19 points, and the Warriors took a 72-53 lead into the break.

The Clippers got as close as 12 in the first five minutes of the third- quarter, but the Warriors pushed the lead back to 102-78 entering the fourth and kept the lead at double digits the rest of the way. — Reuters

