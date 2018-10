Washington: The Special Economic Zone Authority in Duqm (SEZAD) presented investment opportunities available in the Special Economic Zone in Duqm (SEZD) before leading US companies and officials in Washington.

Representatives of about 50 US companies attended the meetings held at the US Chamber of Commerce and the Arab-US Chamber. The meetings highlighted investment opportunities as well as the incentives provided by SEZAD to investors.

Yahya bin Said al Jabri, SEZAD Chairman, said the Authority welcomed US investments and that it is ready to offer the different facilities required by US companies interested in investing in Duqm.

Steve Lotus, Deputy Chairman of the US Chamber of Commerce for Middle East Affairs, said that he is interested in enhancing relationship between the Sultanate and the US and in establishing joint ventures between the Omani and US companies. He highlighted the scores of benefits and incentives provided by SEZD.

At the meeting, which was attended by Hunainah bint Sultan al Mughairiyah, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the US, Lotus affirmed that the US companies are interested in investing in Duqm. He affirmed that the US Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to organise a visit for US companies to Duqm to closely review the completed and under way projects.

Seward L Jones, United States Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) of Commerce for the Middle East and Africa, said that the Department encourages the US companies to invest in Duqm and set up strong relations with business community in the Sultanate.

David Short, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Transportation for Aviation and International Affairs, hailed the existing relations between the Sultanate and the US. He urged the US companies that attended the meeting to benefit from the available investment opportunities in Duqm.

He pointed out that there are a number of factors that support the existing strategic partnership between the Sultanate and the US, such as the FTA, the Open Skies Agreement and the efforts made to diversify the Omani economy. He affirmed that the infrastructure in Duqm serves as a long term investment for the Omani people.

The Duqm promotion campaign in Washington and Houston witnessed great interest by the US companies and business community, which stressed the importance of enhancing the existing economic relationship between the two countries.

— ONA

Related