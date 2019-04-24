Duqm Refinery, Oman Sail launch Al Nokhedha phase 2

MUSCAT, APRIL 24 – A major joint project between Duqm Refinery and Oman Sail saw the participation of 50 students in a training course to boost their employment prospects. The three-day course, held at Millennium Resort Al Mussanah, targeted Grade 11 and 12 school students, aged 17 and 18, from Al Wusta Governorate, which is the home of Duqm Refinery. The course came after a successful debut last November, which saw 100 school kids take part in the joint initiative between the two companies and forms part of the Al Nokhedha programme which is an extension of Duqm Refinery’s substantial Corporate Social Investment activities.

Commenting on the implementation of the programme, Jasim bin Hassan al Ajmi, Head of Corporate Sustainability in Duqm Refinery, stated: “Duqm Refinery is committed to the education and training of young people in the Al Wusta community and Oman as a whole,”. Al Ajmi added, “With the expert assistance of the team from Oman Sail, the Al Nokhedha programme added a real value to human capital by boosting confidence, empowering the youth of Oman and preparing them for entry into the workplace.” The students taking part in the course experienced theoretical and outdoor practical challenges that aimed to develop useful workplace skills such as communication, leadership, teamwork, decision making and self-management. Workshops and practical exercises, including sailing, allowed each student to hone a variety of skills that would be useful in both their personal and professional lives.

“This programme brought real benefits to the young people taking part and equipped them with some of the vital skills that are highly valued in the workplace,” said Khamis al Anbouri, Head of Corporate and Personal Development (Zimam) at Oman Sail. “Our Zimam team has a track record of success working on youth development programmes with various schools, colleges and businesses, and we look forward to taking this partnership project with Duqm Refinery forward.”

