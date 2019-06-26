Duqm Refinery mandates use of JSRS Contracts Management System

MUSCAT, JUNE 26 – Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company (DRPIC) has mandated the EPCs of the three main packages and their entire contractors’ supply chain to utilise the Joint Supplier Registration System (JSRS) Contracts Management System for all their SME/LCC Obligation Contract Award processes. The JSRS Contracts Management System (JSRS CMS) hosted on www.businessgateways.com will support Duqm Refinery in monitoring the effective Spend Disbursement for SMEs / LCCs from its prestigious project.

At an awareness seminar hosted recently by Duqm Refinery and Business Gateways International for their contractors and suppliers, Duqm Refinery set June 23, 2019 as the cut-off date for the mandate to take effect. Consequently, contractors are now obliged to utilise the contract award process on the JSRS CMS in order to demonstrate their commitment to support SMEs and Local Community Contractors of Oman.

In order to address the effective implementation of this SME/LCC Obligation, Duqm Refinery and Business Gateways have embarked on an intensive engagement and training initiative for its EPC contractors and their subcontractors. This initiative has been well received by Duqm Refinery’s EPC consortiums such as Technicas, Petrofac, and Saipem who have already commenced instructing their subcontractors to utilise the JSRS CMS.

SMEs / LCCs that are awarded contract should be JSRS certified as a prerequisite. To participate in DRPICs various business opportunities, SMEs can register on the JSRS by visiting www.businessgateways.com

