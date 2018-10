HOUSTON: Duqm Promotional Campaign, led by Yahya bin Said al Jabri, Chairman of the Special Economic Zone Authority in Duqm (SEZAD), and comprising representatives of the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development ‘Ithraa’, Oman Oil Company (OOC), Duqm Port Company and Oman Drydock, was initiated on Thursday at Houston in the United States. The campaign, which builds on the success made by the campaign in Japan, South Korea and China, aims at bringing more investments to the Sultanate.

The delegation started the campaign by visiting Oxea’; a subsidiary of Oman Oil and the biggest supplier of oxea chemical products in the world with a capacity of 1.3 million tonnes per annum.

The meeting, attended by officials from the two sides, provided an overview on SEZAD and the many projects it hosts. Oxea officials made presentations on the developments witnessed by the company over the past years and its full acquisition by Oman Oil in 2013.

Hilal bin Ali al Kharousi, Executive Manager at Oman Oil Company and Oxea Board Member, said that the company is one of the successful units among OOC’s foreign investment portfolio. He added that the company complements OOC’s investments in the downstream in the energy sector as the company is the owner of many oxea production technologies.

He pointed out that Oxea shall play a key role in investments at the Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company LLC, a Joint Venture between Oman Oil Company (OOC) and Kuwait Petroleum International. Oxea will develop the oxea plant, provide the technology and support the operation and marketing with its rich experience in this field.

Yahya bin Said al Jabri, SEZAD Chairman, expressed his admiration for the success made by Oxea. He pointed out that the company’s training of Oman engineers will contribute to enriching their skills and experiences. He also welcomed Oxea’s potential investments in Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company LLC.

The delegation also visited a number of Oxea facilities and reviewed the work and production processes. — ONA