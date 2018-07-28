Duqm Port subsidiary signs land lease agreement with Petrojet

Business Reporter

MUSCAT, JULY 28

Duqm Industrial Land Company (DILC), a subsidiary of Port of Duqm Company SAOC, has signed a 25-year usufruct agreement for the lease of a 50,000 sq metre plot to Egyptian-based engineering and pipeline contract, The Petroleum Projects & Technical Consultations Co (Petrojet).

Petrojet is a market leading contractor with operations across the Middle East and North Africa, notably in Oman, Libya, Jordan, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Yemen and Lebanon. The Egyptian based company operates a fleet of cutting-edge construction equipment and vehicles and oversees a highly skilled resource force of 27,500 technically proficient employees in all fields.

The lease agreement will enable Petrojet to make use of the land to operate its steel works and undertake moulding and fusion activities, weld metal structures and install and maintain pumps.

Petrojet has been recognised by international clients as a national HSE leader and is actively developing an international reputation for HSE commitment and excellence as well.

“Port of Duqm is committed to offering continuous support to Petrojet in setting up the project and aims to continue giving the best customer experience and value offerings to its clients globally and locally,” said the port in a statement.

Duqm Industrial Land Company (DILC) has been granted a concession to manage 5,000 ha of land earmarked for industrial and logistics activities not far from the industrial port. Of this total area, around 2,000 ha of land are allocated for medium to heavy industrial and petrochemicals related investments.

