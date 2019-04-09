Duqm bus factory to open in 2020

MUSCAT, April 9 – Spread over 100,000 sqm, the Karwa Motors will start production of buses in the second half of 2020 at its manufacturing plant in Duqm. According to official sources, the manufacturing and assembly plant in Duqm will be well-equipped to produce around 1,000 buses a year. Saleh al Hasni, Director-General of Investment Services at Duqm Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZAD), said, the bus production unit, which will start production in the second half of 2020, is among the key project planned at Duqm. Others are Duqm Refinery, Ras Markaz fuel storage and Little India tourism projects.

Karwa Motors is a joint venture partnership between Mowasalat (Qatar National Transport Company), with a 70 per cent equity stake and Oman Investment Fund (OIF) with the remaining 30 per cent stake. “The partners will invest around $70 million in the initial phase of the project — a venture with the potential to underpin the growth of an automobile hub at Duqm over the long-term,” according to the company. Karwa Motors bus manufacturing plant is one of the several mega industrial projects planned for Duqm that will generate job opportunities for Omanis in the country.