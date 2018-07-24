Duqm Airport to open new terminal in September

Muscat: Duqm Airport celebrated the fourth anniversary of starting operations on Monday. Duqm Airport, which prepares for launching operations from the new terminal, is an important aerial gateway that contributes to enhancing the economic and tourism activity witnessed by the Sultanate since the dawn of the Blessed Renaissance. “Duqm Airport is 100 per cent managed by Omanis since starting operations in 2014. “The airport has achieved the aims for which it was set up. The construction works at the new passenger terminal are nearing completion and will be opened in September 2018,” said Shaikh Ayman bin Ahmed al Hosni, CEO of Oman Airports Company.

“Duqm Airport connects Special Economic Zone Authority of Duqm to the world markets. The airport includes a runway that is designed to receive all types and sizes of aircraft and a passenger terminal with a capacity to handle 500,000 passengers per annum,” Shaikh al Hosni said. “Since starting operations till mid July 2018, Duqm Airport has received 120,000 passengers. Oman Air has operated 3,000 flights — six flights weekly. The passenger terminal, spread over 5,600 square metres, includes two boarding bridges, 5 check in-out counters and 4 km long and 75-metre-wide runway that can receive the biggest aircraft in the world.

The eight-storey building includes a 37-metre-high air traffic control (ATC) towers. The new passenger terminal is provided with 8 baggage-check systems, 5 cabins for renting cars and hotel reservation, in addition to air carriers’ offices and VIP lounge. — ONA