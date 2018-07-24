Duqm Airport celebrates 4 years of operations

Muscat: Duqm Airport celebrated the fourth anniversary of starting operations on 23rd July 2014. Duqm Airport, which prepares for launching operations from the new port, is an important aerial gateway that contributes to enhancing the economic and tourism activity witnessed by the Sultanate since the dawn of the Blessed Renaissance.

“Duqm Airport is 100 per cent managed by Omanis since starting operations at the temporary port in July 2014. The Port has achieved the aims for which it was set up especially the construction works at the new passenger terminal is nearing completion and will be opened in September 2018,” said Shaikh Ayman bin Ahmed al Hosani, CEO of Oman Airports Company.

“Duqm Airport is a mean for connecting Duqm to the foreign world. It complements the great efforts made by the Special Economic Zone Authority in Duqm (SEZAD) to place the zone on the world economic map and leverage its strategic location.

The airport includes a runway that is designed to receive all types and sizes of aircrafts and a passenger terminal with a capacity to handle 500,000 passengers per annum.

It includes waiting areas that are not lesser than modern airports,” Shaikh al Hosani added. “Since starting operations till mid July 2018, Duqm Airport received 120,000 passengers till mid-July 2018 through Muscat-Duqm route.

Oman Air has operated 3000 flights – six flights weekly. The passenger terminal, which stretches over 5600 square meters includes two boarding bridges, 5 check in-out counters and 4 km long and 75-meter-wide runway that can receive the biggest aircrafts in the world.

The 8-storey building includes a 37-meter-high air traffic control (ATC) tower and officers for air observers. The new passenger terminal is provided with 8 baggage check systems, 5 cabins for renting cars and hotel reservation, in addition to air carriers’ offices and VIP lounge. –ONA