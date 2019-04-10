Dubai travellers urged to take note of flight status

Passengers travelling to Dubai have been urged to take note of the flight status with some schedules likely to be affected due to the closure of the southern runway of Dubai International Airport (DXB) from April 16 to May 30.

Dubai Airports in a statement said it provided additional advance notice to all airlines to plan for the flight reductions and schedule planning.

“Airlines will be required to reduce their operations at DXB during the 45-day period due to the significant capacity reduction resulting from single runway operations,” it said.

Dubai World Central (DWC) will be the alternative to absorb affected scheduled flights as well as charter, cargo and general aviation operations, a statement said. Oman’s budget airline, SalamAir, will be operating the evening service to and from Sharjah during this period.

