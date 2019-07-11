Dubai bus crash: Omani driver sentenced to seven years

Muscat: The Omani driver of Mwasalat bus that crashed in Dubai last month killing 17 passengers was sentenced to seven years in jail by the UAE’s top court on Thursday.

The court also asked him to pay Dh 3.4 million blood money to the families of the victims.

The 53-year-old Omani driver was charged with causing the death of 17 passengers and injuring 13 others.

The tragedy took place on June 6 when the bus hit an overhead height barrier at the turnoff from Mohammad Bin Zayed Road leading onto Rashidiya Road. There were 30 passengers in the ill-fated bus, run by Oman’s national transport company, returning to the Emirates from Muscat, following the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

The driver’s license was suspended for one year. He will be deported after serving the jail term.