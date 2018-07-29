Drydock’s new activities to push revenues, jobs

DUQM: The drydock is planning to increase the number of activities in Duqm, and to emerge as one of the best drydocks in the region.

This was revealed by Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, CEO of Oman Drydock Company, in an interview published in Duqm Economic magazine.

He said: “The plan of the company until 2040 includes increasing the number of activities from about three to 11 activities, including construction and repair of offshore platforms for oil production and manufacture of steel structures used in the oil fields, repairing warships and manufacturing specialised vessels, such as large sea fishing vessels, towing boats, maintenance and repair of large yachts and converting vessels from one use to another and many other activities.”

Al Maawali said if the company is able to implement this plan, the level of activity in will go up by 10 times, by providing 9,000 direct and 9,000 indirect jobs, as well as increasing the level of activity to around $500 million every year.

He said that the company does not wish to undertake the implementation of these activities themselves, but in partnership with the private sector.

The CEO said that the company’s short-term plan until 2020 includes continuing to repair and maintain ships of various types and sizes, start building of ships and oil platforms, continue Omanisation plans and provide technical support to transport companies and companies related to the logistics sector.

He added that the number of vessels repaired by the company till date stood at 580, affirming that the company’s ambition is to repair 200 ships annually by 2021. — ONA

