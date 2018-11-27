Drug trafficking bid foiled at airport

Muscat: The Department of Drug Control at Muscat International Airport, in cooperation with the Customs Department, arrested an Asian on charges of possession of narcotics for trafficking. The department also seized 66 plastic boxes that contained the marijuana and initiated the legal proceedings. The police has urged all citizens and residents to cooperate in combating the drug trafficking problem and inform about any suspicious activities by the drug smugglers by calling 9119 or the toll free number 1444 of the narcotics department.

