Drug suspects arrested from wilayats

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Directorate-General of Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate arrested eight suspects in drug possession in wilayats of Nizwa, Bahla and Samayil and seized large quantities of marijuana. The Directorate-General for Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances also arrested a citizen from the wilayat of Muttrah for possessing morphine, as well as tablets of psychotropic substances. All the accused were referred to the judicial authorities to complete the investigation.

