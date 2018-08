Berlin: Weeks of drought have left many parts of Germany parched, causing more than 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) of damage to the agriculture sector. The total sum of the damages so far recorded by Germany’s worst-affected states has reached 1.1 billion euros, according to information seen by dpa ahead of a crisis meeting between federal and state governments set for Monday. Germany’s northernmost state Schleswig-Holstein alone has suffered losses of 422 million euros, its agricultural ministry reported. The German Farmers’ Association (DBV) has called for 1 billion euros in aid to be stumped up to counteract the costs of failed harvests.

German Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner instructed the states to carry out a survey of damages and to compile a list of suggestions to alleviate the hardship, though no binding federal government decisions on aid are expected in the short term. Kloeckner wants to wait until final figures on the harvest come in at the end of August. In Germany, responsibility for providing farmers with emergency relief lies mainly in the hands of its 16 states. — dpa