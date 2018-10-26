Front Stories Local 

Drop in temperatures, rains predicted for coming days

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Public Authority for Civil Aviation issued its first report on the possible weather conditions in the coming days.

The latest analysis from the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center shows the possibility of drop in temperatures from October 26 (Friday) until October 30 (Tuesday).

It also indicated about heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and active cold winds from Saturday to Tuesday on the provinces of Musandam, Buraimi, North Batinah, South Batinah, Muscat, North and South Sharqiyah.

PACA called on citizens and residents to take precautions during the rains and stay away from wadis. It urged the fishermen to check the condition of the sea and follow its  latest weather reports.

