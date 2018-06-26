Drop in temperature expected next week

Muscat, June 26 – A slight drop in temperature is likely next week, providing some relief from heat for the residents. According to the Met Office, the dip in temperature is due to an expected change in the wind direction. “The wind from the South-East is expected to bring down the temperature,” said the weather forecaster. The Met Office has predicted cloudy skies along the coastal areas of Dhofar Governorate and the adjoining mountains with intermittent drizzles on Wednesday.

Mainly clear skies are likely over rest of the Sultanate with chances of low-level clouds in the coastal areas of Arabian Sea. There are chances of dust storms in desert areas of Al Wusta, Al Dhahirah and Al Dakhiliyah governorates. On Thursday, there are chances of cloud formation over Al Hajar Mountains and low-level clouds along the coastal areas of Arabian Sea, according to the Met Office. While humidity has been ranging between 10-50 per cent in Muscat, Salalah, which is enjoying monsoon weather, has recorded a humidity of 75-90 per cent.

