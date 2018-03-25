Local 

Driver loses life in Qurum truck accident

MUSCAT: A cement truck rammed into seven vehicles in Khasab that resulted injuries to three persons, including two policemen, said a statement from the Royal Oman Police (ROP).
DRIVER DIES: Meanwhile, a truck driver lost his life following after it met with an accident in the Qurum area, reported the ROP on Saturday.
The rescue teams from the Public Authority for Civil Defense (PACDA) and ROP had to use heavy cranes to remove the trailer locomotive from the site.

