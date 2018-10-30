Driver arrested for reckless behaviour in Suhar

Muscat: The police from Northern Batinah arrested a citizen on charges of recklessly driving a vehicle for drifting purposes.

The defendant was caught after a video clip was shared through the social media, which showed the driver indulged drifting activities in several places of Suhar.

The police has called on all citizens and residents to cooperate and inform the nearest police stations to eliminate this phenomenon of drifting, which may lead to traffic accidents.