Drive to boost caravan tourism

MUSCAT, MARCH 17 – To encourage local businesses and enhance the overall tourism experience in the country, the Ministry of Tourism will encourage setting up of RV Parks in the city, said a report from the Ministry of Tourism. A recreational vehicle park (RV Park) is a place where people with recreational vehicles (caravans) can stay overnight, in allotted spaces known as campsites. It may be noted that caravans are available for rent in Muscat at the rate of RO100 per day. For RV Parks, some sites have been identified for the development of necessary infrastructure, the report said.

Investors will be invited to develop and operate these sites, offering travel and accommodation options as part of adventure tourism. The project includes planning, construction, and operation of a model for integrated tourism services, alongside entertainment and restroom facilities for tourists. These initiatives are supported by the Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit, which seeks to provide basic tourist services, such as restroom facilities in fuel filling stations and high quality integrated tourist services on highways.

This year, the focus will also be on improving visitors’ experience at major attractions such as Wadi Bani Khalid, Suhoor Cave in Salalah and Al Ansab Westland in Muscat. Authorities concerned are jointly working with the fuel marketing companies to improve facilities at filling stations, the report said. There are also plans to develop a waterfront on a specified land in Jaalan Bani Bu Ali in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, which will include corniche, walkways, cafes, restaurants and other integrated tourist services.

