Drive safe through the drizzle in Dhofar governorate

Salalah: As tourists flock in huge numbers to Salalah, being aware of how to safely drive in slippery roads of Salalah is a necessity, especially for young drivers. This is especially required while driving on the mountains or exploring the scenic nature of Salalah.

The slippery roads due to the monsoon rains have resulted in collisions. These mishaps can be avoided and occur mainly due to carelessness of the driver, say the road users themselves.

Royal Oman Police (ROP) efforts have been to increase awareness on controlling vehicle speed while driving.

Jamal al Nabhani and his family faced overturn accident during his visit to Salalah last year in one of Itin’s mountain roads. “I’m well aware of how to drive in Salalah after that day. The problem I realised is that people like me drive very quickly while manoeuvring turns,” he said.

“Driving fast is not the only problem, but camels flocking from nowhere is the other part of the situation. It is a typical situation to see livestock in the pastures. The danger is when they approach the roads. Salalah is an open land where stray animals are free to go anywhere even in the middle of the road,” pointed out a road user.

“Once I was driving and flocks of cows were getting closer to the vehicle ignoring the continuous honking of the horn,” said Rashid al Sulaimani.

However, the same road users are quick to point out that it is unfair to think that driving in Salalah can be tricky because self-drive is easy especially in main sites where signs are clearly stated.

According to them, all what is needed is to slow down and watch your way for any approaching animal because drivers certainly do not want to hit them. Only after that one will be able to enjoy the blowholes, mesmerising green cliffs and wadis full of water that are approachable even with a saloon car.

Omyma al Kindi says while in Dhofar for the Khareef one has to ensure the windshields and wipers are intact and texting or answering calls are unthinkable.

The Observer goes through expert advices by looking into six questions and answers to keep in mind before you enjoy driving through the drizzle of Salalah.

So why are the roads slippery during rain?

Engine oil and grease that have been build up on roads with the combination of precipitation make it the ideal environment for slip and slide.

Why should the driver slow down in the rain?

The tires lose traction while the roads are wet and the vehicles may not be easy to keep under control.

Why standing water on roadways should be avoided?

Because it can result in hydroplane and lose control, effect the driver’s view as well as other road user’s visibility due to the splashing of water. Cannot judge what is underneath the water.

Why should we maintain distance between the vehicles?

To provide adequate time to respond.

What should be done if the car begins to hydroplane? Braking or turning the wheel abruptly could cause a skid or spin. Experts say maintain the wheel straight until the car reclaims traction.

Why is it advised not to use cruise control when it is driving? It can cause the car to accelerate when hydroplaning.

