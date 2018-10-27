Drill reflects efficiency and capabilities

MUSCAT: The joint forces continued practical drill as part of the joint exercise Al Saif Al Sareea 3 (Swift Sword 3) being executed by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the Royal British Armed Forces. The deliberate attack exercise was carried out by the joint ground force, the joint air force and the joint marine force. Together, these joint forces launched an accurate and highly professional operation that reflected the high efficiency and capabilities of the participants.

The deliberate attack drill was attended by Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of Royal Office, Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the SAF (exercise director), Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (joint forces commander), Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (chief exercise control), Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (exercise deputy director), and Maj Gen Amir bin Salim al Amri, Commander of the Sultan’s Special Force.

The drill was attended by Air Marshal Edward Stringer, Director General Joint Force Development in the UK, Major General Stuart Skeates, Commander of the British forces, Major-General Richard Stanford, Senior British Loan Services Officer, and a number of senior officers of the SAF and the Royal British Army and the other military and security services. The military commanders hailed the stages and events of the deliberate attack drill and commended the high level of coordination and planning which reflected unique combat efficiency. The combined maritime task force also carried out an amphibious operation.