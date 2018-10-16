‘Dream comes true’ — Naqvi’s sports museum opens

MUSCAT, OCT 16 – In a function flanked by the veteran sports personalities of the Sultanate, sports personality Sayyid Ali Sibtain Naqvi’s sports museum was officially opened in Muscat on Monday evening. Dr Hammad bin Hamed al Ghafri, Adviser, Ministry of Civil Services, and former president of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC), was the chief patron of the function attended by Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) CEO Tayyab Ikram. “It was my dream. I don’t have words to describe that it has now become a reality. I thank Dr Hammad for helping me turn my dream into reality,” SAS Naqvi said about the museum which could be the first of its kind in Oman.

“The museum is the result of Naqvi’s passion for sports and Olympic movement, especially hockey. This is a collection of sports history in Oman. It will serve as a great archive for the upcoming generation in the Sultanate,” Dr Hammad said. The inauguration was attended by Shaikh Saud al Rawahi (former vice-president of OOC and former president of Oman Athletic Association), GV Ramakrishna (Bank Muscat), Saleh Khalifa (former adviser, Ministry of Sports Affairs), Dawood Ahmed al Raisi (former president of Oman Hockey Association and member of FIH and AHF), Dr Ali al Ghafri, Dr Hamdan, Ahmed al Ghafri (CEO, Future Group), M Noordeen (general manager, Future Plastics), and other guests from ‘Friends of Naqvi’ group.

The first part of the museum is dedicated to Oman’s beloved ruler His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. His Majesty’s contribution to sports in modern Oman is represented through pictures in this section.

Next are the various honours Naqvi received from the Oman’s Sports Ministry. In the main hall, Naqvi’s picture series with Indian hockey legends reach upto the current captain PR Sreejesh. Some pictures are with journalists in Oman and some noted personalities in the country and abroad. Various news reports showcasing Naqvi’s achievements and honours, reports on a documentary made on him are depicted on one side. Reports on games events where Naqvi was the technical director stood next and another showed his family members and relatives.

Thus, the museum can very well tell a brief history of Oman sports as well.

The International Hockey Federation (IHF) and AHF had selected Naqvi for the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 75 years of contribution to hockey.

Naqvi, during his stay in Oman, had established the Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) in 1983 and given the charges as the technical adviser from 1984 to 2003. This is the unique record with him that he accompanied the Olympic delegation of Oman in 1988 Seoul, 1992 Barcelona, 1996 Atlanta and 2000 Sydney Games. He had also helped in the preparation for the 1984 Los Angles and Athens 2004. He has also the distinction to accompany the Asian Games delegations to 1982 Delhi (as chief hockey coach) 1986 Seoul, 1990 Beijing, 1994 Hiroshima, 1998 Bangkok and made preparation for the 2002 Asian Game at Pusan. He was the coach of Indian women’s teams for the Madrid World Cup 1978 and a tour of a Holland, France and Britain.

