Draft Companies Law in Council next week

Muscat: The State Council Bureau discussed the Draft Commercial Companies Law in a meeting chaired by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council.

The meeting hosted Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah al Harthy, Head of the Economic Committee and

Saif bin Ali al Amiri, for discussing the report of the committee on the draft law on commercial companies transferred from the Council of Ministers.

The State Council Chairman expressed his thanks and appreciation to the committee for its efforts exerted in studying the report. The council bureau members discussed the report and agreed to present it at the next plenary meeting of the council. The bureau also discussed the proposal submitted by the Legal Committee on “The study of land laws in the Sultanate.”

The bureau hosted Abdul Qadir bin Salim al Dhahab, Head of the Legal Committee for discussing the study proposal.

The bureau members considered a number of proposals submitted by the State Council members,

including the working

group’s proposal on the draft law on the regulation of small drones, and discussed the proposal for special training services.

The bureau identified the agenda items the next sessions, which will be held on March 20 and 21.

The bureau was also briefed on reports as well as the follow-up report on the implementation of the decisions taken at the earlier bureau meeting.

