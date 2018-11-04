Dr Saeedi meets Romanian health minister

Muscat: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health met Dr Sorina Pintea, Romanian Minister of Health, on Sunday. Dr Pintea is accompanying Romanian prime minister Viorica Dancilla. Dr Al Saeedi reviewed the development of healthcare in the Sultanate, while the Romanian Minister of Health gave an overview of the healthcare in the Republic of Romania and its development factors in the field of human resources and factors of disease spread. During the meeting, they discussed aspects of future cooperation in the field of health between the Sultanate and Romania. Both sides affirmed their desire to agree on a draft memorandum of understanding in the field of training health personnel, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and technical fields. — ONA

