Dr Rumhy wins recognition for advancing Producer-Consumer Dialogue

Muscat, May 4 – Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas of the Sultanate of Oman, was selected as the 2019 winner of the Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Energy Award for Lifetime Achievement for the Advancement of Producer-Consumer Dialogue, presented at a Gala Awards dinner in Doha at the weekend. Each year the award ceremony is attended by the industry’s visionaries and stakeholders both from Qatar and beyond. Dr Al Rumhy was one of seven distinguished individuals recognised for exemplary careers in the energy industry, which included the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Italy, Abdulaziz bin Ahmed al Malki, awarded in the Advancement of the Qatar Energy Industry category, and Dr Zhengrong Shi, Founder of Suntech Power, selected for the Advancement of Renewable Energy.

‘’I have immense respect for Al Rumhy. As the region’s longest serving energy minister, his wisdom and leadership have enabled Oman’s energy sector to thrive and, most crucially, to invest and transition into the new era of technology adoption for regeneration of conventional resources and development of renewables. I am honoured to bestow on him the award for Lifetime Achievement for the Advancement of Producer-Consumer Dialogue,” commented Abdullah bin Hamad al Attiyah. The Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards are the foremost honour to recognise individuals for their Lifetime Achievement in the global energy industry.

“I am honoured and delighted to be a recipient of this award. To sustain economic development around the world, you must have sufficient energy. My concern has always been on how we can meet growing energy demand and we have a responsibility to mankind to supply that energy that is required for sustainability. Soaring energy demand growth requires the world to continue to invest in the sector,” said Dr Al Rumhy.

The nominees are voted on by an International Selection Committee, a group of renowned figures, who are invited to reward candidates for an outstanding record of accomplishment in their sector and for making an exceptional impact on the industry through distinct personal achievements and engagement. The Nominees are evaluated in four areas: Impact, Innovation, Long-Term Vision and Leadership.

Other winners of the 2019 Award were Kenneth B Medlock III, Senior Director at the Center for Energy Studies at the Baker Institute, who received the accolade for Advancement of Education for Future Energy Leaders and Diane Munro, Editor-in-Chief at Argus Media, recognised for Advancement of International Energy Journalism. A new category introduced by the Foundation this year — for the Advancement of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), was awarded to its Secretary General, Dr Yury Sentyurin.

