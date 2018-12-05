Dr Rawya to present HM Cup for scouts

Muscat: Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education, will present HM Sultan Qaboos Cup for Scouting and Guidance Excellence for the academic year 2017-2018 on Sunday at the Ministry of Education’s theatre in Al Wattayah. The Governorate of North Al Batinah will be crowned with the Supreme Scout Cup. The Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah Scouting Commission came second, South Al Batinah came third, Musandam fourth and the Governorate of Dhofar came fifth.

The local committees of the Directorates General of Education that won the competition, the scouting units, heads of its boards and leaders will be also honoured. The North Al Batinah Governorate Scouts and Guides will stage an art performance that express their loyalty and love to the Supreme Scout, His Majesty the Sultan. The performance will also review the progress made by the scouts and guides during the Renaissance led by His Majesty the Sultan. The operetta will highlight the role of scouts and guides in enhancing national values and the Omani identity. — ONA