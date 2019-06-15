Down Memory Lane

1Miandad turns kangaroo, 1992:

India 216-7 (49 overs) beat Pakistan 173 (48.1 overs) by 43 runs at the SCG.

India’s one-day rivalry with Pakistan dates back to 1978 but it was not until 1992 that they locked horns in a World Cup.

India won comfortably but it was Pakistan’s Javed Miandad who stole the show with his cheeky on-field antics.

Annoyed by India wicket-keeper Kiran More’s constant appealing and chatter behind the stumps, batting great Miandad did a kangaroo-hopping imitation of the gloveman much to the amusement of the crowd.

Pakistan, led by Imran Khan, may have lost this match but they went on to be crowned champions.

2Jadeja blitz in Bangalore, 1996:

India 287-8 (50 overs) beat Pakistan 248-9 (49 overs) by 39 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Long before the advent of big-hitters in Twenty20 cricket, India batsman Ajay Jadeja took Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis to the cleaners in a 1996 quarterfinal in Bangalore.

Waqar was hammered for 40 runs in his last two overs as Jadeja smashed 45 off 25 balls to guide India to 287-8, a total they defended with ease.

3Prasad seals the deal, 1999:

India 227-6 (50 overs) beat Pakistan 180 (45.3 overs) by 47 runs at Old Trafford.

Venkatesh Prasad was the star in a game played against the backdrop of the Kargil war.

A raucous sell-out crowd in Manchester at Old Trafford witnessed paceman Prasad dismantle Pakistan’s strong batting line-up with a return of 5-27.

Despite the political tension surrounding the Super Six encounter — supervised by a massive police contingent — the match finished without incident.

4Tendulkar pummels Akhtar, 2003:

Pakistan 273-7 (50 overs) lost to India 276-4 (45.4 overs) by six wickets at Centurion

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar got the better of Pakistan spearhead Shoaib Akhtar, hitting the fast bowler for a six high over backward point en route to a 98 that set the tone for India’s successful run-chase in a league match following a hundred by Pakistan’s Saeed Anwar.

Shaharyar Khan, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board, said afterwards: “India had overshadowed us mainly through the genius of Tendulkar but there was no disgrace in losing the match.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Little Master’ himself summed up his innings succinctly by saying: “I told myself, if I see it I will hit it.”

5Afridi bowls, fielders drop, 2011:

India 260-9 (50 overs) beat Pakistan 231 (49.5 overs) by 29 runs at Mohali.

It was a given dropping Tendulkar would prove costly for Pakistan but giving him four reprieves in this semifinal was something else and sparked several conspiracy theories.

Tendulkar was dropped on 27, 45, 70 and 81 — thrice off the bowling of Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi who said “sorry” to his nation after the loss.

Tendulkar top-scored with 85 as India booked their berth in a final where they clinched their second World Cup title with victory over Sri Lanka at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium — their star player’s home ground.

6Kohli leads the demolition, 2015:

India 300-7 (50 overs) beat Pakistan 224 (47 overs) by 76 runs at the Adelaide Oval.

Emerging from the shadows cast by the retired Tendulkar, Virat Kohli gave a foretaste of things to come with 107 off 126 balls to thwart a potent Pakistan attack led by Mohammad Irfan.

“I just look to stand up to them because I hate to lose and play passionately,” Kohli said after his man-of-the match performance.