Down but not out, England’s Root looks ahead after loss to Pakistan

NOTTINGHAM: England batsman Joe Root said his side were determined to learn from their loss to Pakistan in the World Cup on Monday and to not repeat their mistakes in the next match.

England put Pakistan in to bat to let their fast bowlers loose but the plan backfired as a well-controlled innings from the visitors left the hosts and tournament favourites with a huge target that they eventually missed by 14 runs.

Root and team mate Jos Buttler put together a partnership of 130 runs, both going on to score hundreds, only for the side to lose narrowly at Trent Bridge. “I felt like we’d done a lot of hard work to get ourselves in a position where we could go on and win the game so I was bitterly disappointed to get out at that stage,” Root told reporters.

“The most important thing for us now as a group is to not panic, to stick to what we know works as a formula.”

One lesson the side could draw was to tighten up in the field, he said, after England gave away runs to Pakistan due to some fumbled fielding and one huge dropped catch by Jason Roy.

— Reuters

Related