Double taxation deal with Slovakia

MUSCAT: The Sultanate’s Government on Sunday signed Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) with the Government of the Slovak Republic within the framework of the official session of talks, which was held at the Ministry of Finance between the two sides to discuss various aspects. The agreement was signed on behalf of the Sultanate by Darwish bin Ismaeel al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, while it was signed from the Slovak side by Peter Kazimir, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance of the Slovak Republic.

