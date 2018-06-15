Don’t taint tourist spots

MUSCAT, JUNE 15 –

Reckless and impetuous behaviour during visits to tourist destinations needs to be shunned and caution should be taken to preserve the charm of the country, urged the Ministry of Tourism as the Sultanate’s major tourist spots started receiving holidaymakers in large number since Friday.

The beauty of Oman in all its hues is a gift of those who visited these places before you and kept the areas spic and span so that others who follow them can enjoy it; you too should do so in order to give those who come after you a pristine and hygienic landscape, said a senior official at the Ministry.

Visitors to Oman’s various treasure troves of tourism have been urged to keep the areas clean and to follow some hygiene standards and to maintain some decorum so that other visitors too can enjoy these attractions the way one enjoyed it.

“We want every visitor to Oman to have a great time. So we have provided a range of facilities and services. Please preserve them and respect them when you visit, so that others too can benefit from them”, the official from the Department of Information at the Ministry of Tourism said.

Accordingly, an awareness campaign has been kicked off in the wake of people either spoiling the beaches by littering or recklessly diving into the sea inviting dangers.

Also, certain amount of precaution too is requested in order to safeguard oneself and to protect the lives of others. Oman boasts stunning beaches and beautiful wadis. They can be deceptively dangerous. Hence, even if you are an expert in swimming, be very careful around deep water and strong currents.

People visiting Oman are always awestruck by the fact that the country has maintained its lush and green areas, especially the wadi areas.

“We request all those who visit interiors to help us keep them this way by taking only photographs and leaving no scars on the landscape”, he said.

“Also, whenever you are exploring Oman by a vehicle, always perform a series of vehicle checks. And remember, please don’t hurt the environment and leave the place as it was.”