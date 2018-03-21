Don’t sell used cars without permit

MUSCAT, March 21

The Muscat Municipality has warned of legal measures against those selling used cars without licence.

The warning comes close on the heels of the arrest of an expatriate for displaying used cars for sale in front of his apartment in Athaiba. He had no permit for such operations.

By displaying vehicles for sale, he had violated the order on regulation of local automobile markets, the municipality said.

However, this rule does not apply to those selling their used car to an individual buyer and there will not be any problem in the transfer of ownership too.

In a warning to the unauthorised vendors of vehicles, the municipality said the automobile market is regulated by certain rules and those carrying out such businesses without permit will be booked under applicable laws.

There have been reports that the used cars have been imported by unlicensed individuals and

sold in the market.

