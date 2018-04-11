Donation of Blood urged

Muscat, April 11: The Department of Blood Bank Services has an initiative to donate blood today at the Central Blood Bank from 8 am to 8 pm.

The initiative comes in as there are patients with urgent needs of blood groups O, A, B + and O + a message has been sent out to blood donors to donate.

Oman Blood Donors, OBD lists out three advantages of donating blood, which are meeting continuous demand of blood, feeling content knowing the blood donation saves lives and helps in the regeneration of blood circulation.

According to Ministry of Health, “The Dept. of Blood Banks Services is responsible for provision of safe, efficacious and high quality blood and blood products and related transfusion services covering all aspects to provide state of the art, up to date integrated services to the entire Sultanate in the field of blood banking and transfusion practice Currently, the blood transfusion services in the Sultanate of Oman are organized as a Central Blood Bank (CBB), Dept. of Blood Banks Services, with the responsibility and authority to oversee all blood banking and transfusion activities in the Sultanate, and Regional Blood Banks (RBB) situated in each of the 13 regional hospitals.”

The Ministry of Health has a series of Donation Drives listed on their website.

Follow the link to get more details https://www.moh.gov.om/en/-13

