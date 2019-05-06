Donate online in Ramadhan from anywhere, at any time

MUSCAT, MAY 6 – The Information Technology Authority (ITA) on Monday launched the annual promotional donation campaign providing an alternative option for donating in a more secure, transparent, easy to use and convenient way — through the Donations Portal for Charitable Organisations, (www.donate.om) urging people and companies to extend a helping hand to those less fortunate in our community.

The campaign begins with Ramadhan and is activated through different media channels and its social networks accounts.

The ITA, in line with His Majesty’s vision of harnessing technology, has developed the portal to ease and simplify the process of donating and promote charity. The bilingual portal makes it easy for Omani citizens and residents who have an account in Omani banks to donate with a single click from anywhere and at their convenience without a need to travel to any of the charitable organisations.

Up to now, the portal serves 27 charitable organisations including Dar al Atta’a, Oman Association for Disabled, Environment Society of Oman, The Association of the Welfare of the Handicapped, Al Noor Association for the Blind, the Association of Early Intervention for Children with Special Needs, National Association for Cancer Awareness, Oman Hereditary Blood Disorder Association, Al Rahma Charity Team, House of Funds & Zakah, Omani Association for Elderly Friends, Oman Diabetes Association, Omani Bahjah Orphan Society and Oman Charity Organisation. Once accessing the portal, donators can choose to donate either by cause or by charity.

According to the latest statistics, more than RO 3,595,571.45 by more than 139,999 donors have been raised through the portal, distributed to different causes and charitable organisations.

The portal also enables its users to see live statistics on last donations and transactions carried out through the portal. Besides, it lists some of the successfully completed projects which were handled by charitable organisations along with the total amount they received.

As an alternative to visiting the portal online, donors now have the option to donate via the mobile app, which is easily downloadable from the online portal, Android’s Play store or App store.

